Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Purchased by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. Apartment Income REIT makes up approximately 1.5% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after acquiring an additional 953,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,975,000 after acquiring an additional 590,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,335,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,374,000 after acquiring an additional 234,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,582,000 after acquiring an additional 411,318 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,089,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $52.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.17. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $54.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

