Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Shares Gap Up to $13.01

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.01, but opened at $13.41. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 527 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 58,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

