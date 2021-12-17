Apollo Currency (APL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.06 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $51.26 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.86 or 0.00243322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.96 or 0.00564061 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00018176 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00069371 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.