AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

APPH opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Research analysts predict that AppHarvest will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in AppHarvest by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,573,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,173,000 after purchasing an additional 935,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AppHarvest by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,354,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AppHarvest by 88.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,347 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in AppHarvest by 45.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,591,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in AppHarvest by 25.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,468,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,497,000 after purchasing an additional 493,649 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

