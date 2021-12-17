Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth $61,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth $169,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APLE stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.