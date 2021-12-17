Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.84.

AAPL stock opened at $172.26 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

