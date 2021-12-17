Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 15,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,161. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). As a group, analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $163,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,460 shares of company stock worth $517,211. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

