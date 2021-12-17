AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

NYSE ATR opened at $118.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.95 and a 200 day moving average of $131.99. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $116.67 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 7.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 59.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.