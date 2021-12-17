Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $431,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $60.31 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $60.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.