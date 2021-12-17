Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOMB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOMB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Larry W. Ross purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 26,650 shares of company stock worth $645,558 over the last 90 days. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $24.29 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

