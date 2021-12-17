Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $722,000 Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.09.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $172.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.11 and its 200 day moving average is $191.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

