Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.28) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.29). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.46) EPS.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $92.21 on Thursday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $94.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $9,962,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,956,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $368,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $324,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.