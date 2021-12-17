Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.28) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.29). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.46) EPS.
Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $92.21 on Thursday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $94.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $9,962,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,956,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $368,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $324,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Arena Pharmaceuticals
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
