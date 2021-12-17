ARGA Investment Management LP Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises 0.3% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,064,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after buying an additional 443,952 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,371,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,861,000 after buying an additional 334,747 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 96.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,375,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,922,000 after purchasing an additional 390,422 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.5% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 283,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 78,720 shares during the period. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

SU stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

