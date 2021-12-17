ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 647,479 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

ARGA Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,433,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 647,479 shares during the quarter. Weibo accounts for 4.7% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Weibo were worth $68,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Weibo by 101.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Weibo by 14.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weibo alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC dropped their target price on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

NASDAQ WB opened at $29.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $607.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.