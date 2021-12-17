Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $5,200,000.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total value of $56,541.46.

On Monday, October 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.61, for a total value of $3,766,100.00.

NYSE:ANET opened at $130.14 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $140.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.17 and a 200-day moving average of $103.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 28.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 7.4% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Arista Networks to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.29.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

