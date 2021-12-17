Ark (ARK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $29.42 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00002750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $169.26 million and approximately $29.42 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,836,497 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

