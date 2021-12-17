ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Bought by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $115.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.15.

