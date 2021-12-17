Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Update

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ARRW stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,897,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,026,000.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

