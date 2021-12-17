Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 546,300 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the November 15th total of 289,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARESF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.48.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.4796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.