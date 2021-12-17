ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Stock Price Up 2.5%

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI) shares rose 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.75). Approximately 15,188 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 11,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.25 ($1.71).

The stock has a market capitalization of £132.50 million and a PE ratio of 49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.28.

About ASA International Group (LON:ASAI)

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. The company offers loans to low-income female entrepreneurs, as well as small business owners. It operates through a network of 1,965 branches. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

