Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $1 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.60. 506,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,244,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

