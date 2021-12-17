Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $5.38 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,608 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 38.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 114.4% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.88. 300,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,834,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $58.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

