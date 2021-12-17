Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $721,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.12.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.73. 60,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.29 and a 200 day moving average of $200.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $183.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

