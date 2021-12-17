Ascential (LON:ASCL) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ascential to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.95) to GBX 500 ($6.61) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 453.33 ($5.99).

LON:ASCL opened at GBX 390.20 ($5.16) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 419.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 412.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 10.91. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 322.20 ($4.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456.80 ($6.04).

In other Ascential news, insider Paul Harrison sold 86,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.37), for a total transaction of £352,505.44 ($465,845.70).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

