Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASPU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas Kass acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 51,650 shares of company stock valued at $279,176 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASPU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. 697,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,067. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.