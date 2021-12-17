Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $118,000 in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,621 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 371,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 92,706 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $57,538,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. New Street Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

