Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.