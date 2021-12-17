Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,499 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $3,586,000. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 165,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 132,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76.

