Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.97 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBCA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 501.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 71,677 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,599,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,082,000.

Shares of BBCA opened at $65.58 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $52.88 and a 52-week high of $69.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.65.

