Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Workday by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Workday by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Workday by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Workday by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 15,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $272.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,025.11, a PEG ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.60 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.99.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total transaction of $686,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,517 shares of company stock worth $162,682,147 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

