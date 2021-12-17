Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atotech Limited is a specialty chemical technology as well as electroplating solution company. It delivers chemistry, equipment, services and software for technology applications through an integrated systems and solutions approach. The company serves smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances. Atotech Limited is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

ATC stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.50. Atotech has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atotech will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Atotech during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Atotech during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Atotech during the third quarter valued at $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atotech during the third quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Atotech during the first quarter valued at $477,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

