Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) rose 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 10,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,558,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

AUR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

About Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

