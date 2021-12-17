Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. Autodesk reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $269.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $245.05 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.04. The stock has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,780. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

