Avalanche Price Tops $113.25 (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion and $2.62 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $113.25 or 0.00240864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.16 or 0.00557551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00018191 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00071818 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,328,132 coins and its circulating supply is 243,189,258 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

