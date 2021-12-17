Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $414.57

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 414.57 ($5.48) and traded as high as GBX 445 ($5.88). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 435 ($5.75), with a volume of 20,987 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 434.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 415.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £138.26 million and a P/E ratio of 5.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

