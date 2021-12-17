Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.73

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.73 and traded as low as $3.30. Aware shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 59,347 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AWRE shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Aware in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.16.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Aware had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter.

In other Aware news, Director John S. Stafford III purchased 50,000 shares of Aware stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Stafford III purchased 20,016 shares of Aware stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $57,846.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aware by 40.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 404,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aware by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aware by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 28,140 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in Aware by 11.9% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aware by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aware Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

