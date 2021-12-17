Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Adriane M. Brown Purchases 500 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Adriane M. Brown bought 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ AXON traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.93. The stock had a trading volume of 829,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.49 and a 200 day moving average of $173.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.27 and a beta of 0.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,770,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,322,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

