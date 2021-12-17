Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Trading Down 8.3%

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 18.68 and last traded at 18.87. Approximately 4,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 951,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at 20.57.

BLZE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 28.25.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported -0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.18 by -0.14. Equities analysts expect that Backblaze Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

