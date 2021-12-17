Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $9.27.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 774,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 452,678 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

