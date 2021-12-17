Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Trading Down 4.5%

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s share price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $23.72. Approximately 12,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 499,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 953.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bancorp by 69.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

