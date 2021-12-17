Bank of America Begins Coverage on BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $961.40.

Shares of BLK opened at $921.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $920.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $899.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,608,668,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

