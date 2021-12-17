Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 244,461 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,461 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $468,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $106.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day moving average of $104.60. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

