Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.06% of KLA worth $525,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth about $1,667,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth about $13,020,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in KLA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth about $714,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,660. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $397.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $252.02 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

