Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$144.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$145.48.

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cormark raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total transaction of C$4,591,865.70.

TSE BMO traded down C$2.37 on Friday, hitting C$134.33. 2,339,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,789. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$129.82. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$94.76 and a 12 month high of C$141.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

