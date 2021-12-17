Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.12.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.92. 55,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,359. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $182.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

