Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $52,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.46. 71,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,603. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $92.70. The company has a market cap of $179.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

