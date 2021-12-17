Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 15,018 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,018 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 910,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $77,302,000 after purchasing an additional 45,050 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CVS Health by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.32.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,950. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.59. The company has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

