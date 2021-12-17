Barclays Downgrades DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) to Underweight

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $75.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.24. DCC has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $87.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

