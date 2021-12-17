Barclays Increases BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $31.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stephens lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.15.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $63.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.61 million, a P/E ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 2.11.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 179.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares during the period.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

