Barclays Increases Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $136.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.
NYSE LEN opened at $108.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.12. Lennar has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $117.54.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Lennar by 165.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth $668,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lennar
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.
