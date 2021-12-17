Barclays Increases Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $136.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

NYSE LEN opened at $108.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.12. Lennar has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Lennar by 165.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth $668,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

